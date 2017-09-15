Puyallup community mourns after city prosecutor’s young son dies from cancer

Isaac Evans, the 7-year-old son of Puyallup prosecutor Terra Moulton, died Wednesday after battling cancer for more than two years.
He was beloved by the Puyallup community.
“It’s been really difficult for our department just because we’re really close,” said City Attorney Joseph Beck, who works alongside Moulton. “... (Moulton’s) been extremely strong. She’s done her job for a year and half with this hanging over her head ... but she’s still provided a high level of service for our city.”
It’s been really difficult for our department just because we’re really close.
Joseph Beck, Puyallup attorney
Isaac was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in January 2015, shortly before his fifth birthday, after he was unable to move due to extreme pain in his limbs. His parents were told he had leukemia, but found out shortly after that it was actually neuroblastoma. He underwent rounds of chemotherapy.
In March 2015, Isaac was chosen as the recipient of the sixth annual Cops vs. Teachers Charity Basketball Game, which raises money for those facing serious illnesses. The fundraiser was organized by the Puyallup Police Department and Ferruci Junior High’s Community Service Club and raised thousands for Isaac.
“We’re all a small family at the city,” Police Capt. Scott Engle said.
Both the police department and city attorney’s office got to know Isaac through Moulton.
“We all knew Isaac. We all met him and cared about him,” Beck said. “The good news is that we’re very supportive of one another, and we’ll pull together for Terra and support her and help her get on her feet.”
The police department announced Isaac’s passing with a Facebook post on Thursday, stating that its thoughts and prayers are with Isaac’s family.
“Our hearts break this morning for Isaac and his family… Isaac was full of life and always had a smile on his face,” according to the post.
In a March 2015 Puyallup Herald article, Moulton said that Isaac loved school, but was unable to attend often due to being tired. Isaac’s father, Corey Evans, is a social studies teacher at Emerald Ridge High School.
“He was just a champ,” Engle said. “Even in the face of adversity, he was brave. Through Isaac’s battle with cancer, he taught a lot of people how to be brave.”
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
Comments