Treasure hunt for art at the 13th annual Art and Wine Walk in Puyallup

Puyallup’s 13th annual Art and Wine Walk will wind through downtown from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 30).
Hosted by the Puyallup Main Street Association as a fundraiser for its organization, 19 artists and musicians will be participating and showcasing their work inside local businesses.
“People bring their own (work),” said Trudi Bocott, president of the downtown Main Street board. “We wanted to help display their artwork.”
The event brings the community together and draws many people to Puyallup’s downtown business core, said Bocott. Hundreds of people have flocked to the event in previous years. Last year, it gathered about 600 attendees.
This year, those who stop by can find food trucks along their walk, including Fisher Scones.
“We want food trucks to attract new people,” Bocott said.
Arts Downtown, the nonprofit behind Puyallup’s rotating and permanent art collection, will be conducting an “Art Treasure Hunt,” said David DeGroot, the organization’s president. A set of clues about five pieces of downtown art will lead participants on a scavenger hunt.
“Anyone who follows the clues and correctly answers a short quiz will be entered into a drawing for a $200 gift basket of wine and treats,” DeGroot said.
Jewelry maker Magda Cockerline and potter Kazumi Divens-Cogez are two local artists among those participating in the event. Find them at Johnson Jewelers.
The event stretches from the Puyallup City Hall up South Meridian to West Stewart Avenue. Tickets allow for eight wine sample tokens. More tokens are available for purchase at the event for $1. Advanced tickets are available for $25 if purchased before Friday, and are $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at puyallupmainstreet.com.
Registration is located across from Pioneer Park in the courtyard between City Hall and the Puyallup Main Street Association office.
Businesses participating this year includes Station U-Brew, Ashley’s Room Consignment, Charlie’s Restaurant, Johnson Jewelers, Anthem Coffee, Mazatlan, Newell Hunt Furniture, Something Blue, Salon Ish, Crockett’s Public House, Puyallup Custom Frame, Windermere Real Estate and Consignment By Victoria. The event is sponsored by Windermere, Mama Stortini’s and The Old Cannery.
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
