Website led by Puyallup mom encourages families to explore the South Sound

When Maegen Blue moved to South Hill in 2004, she quit her job as a part-time teacher to take care of her two sons.
But she found it difficult to stay at home all day — so she took to the outdoors with them.
“We started going on daily adventures,” said Blue, 46. “Sometimes we’d just try a park. It’d make such a difference for me, as a mom, to get out and be social. I just started keeping a mental list.”
Maegen Blue, founder of Sounds Fun Mom
That list would turn into what is now Sounds Fun Mom LLC, a website and blog dedicated to providing information on local and affordable events and activities for families.
“I always thought there should just be this one place that’s specific to this area that should be just for kids,” Blue said.
When she first launched the business in 2010, she wasn’t quite sure what to expect.
“I had no idea how to run a blog, how to run a business,” Blue said.
Her first post was about Pierce County’s Touch-A-Truck event, where children can climb into fire engines and tractors and honk horns. She told the other moms at her son’s preschool about what she started.
From there, it grew. The Sounds Fun Mom Facebook page now has more than 18,000 followers and generates revenue through advertisements. Sounds Fun Mom posts daily blog updates with weekly newsletters.
“Now we have this following and community,” Blue said.
Our giant list of South Sound events for families this weekend. Always free; no sign ups; no pop ups. Just awesome.https://t.co/8D3oSWA4cE pic.twitter.com/MQWRHlaNXW— Maegen Blue (@SoundsFunMom) September 22, 2017
One member of that community is 42-year-old Corey Khan, who lives in the Auburn area. Khan first connected with Sounds Fun Mom in 2010 through a neighborhood mom group.
“Through this moms group I found her blog and used that as a catalyst to share that to other moms in the area,” Khan said.
Over the years, Khan took care of her daughter, Bronwyn, who’s now 9 years old. Khan was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and found that using outside resources was important in entertaining her daughter, since she had difficulties playing with her for long periods of time.
“A lot of parents, especially young families, feel cooped up and don’t know what to do,” Khan said. “... Being able to give new avenues to entertain (their kids) keeps them happier.”
Sounds Fun Mom helped Khan to do just that.
“What I love about Maegen is she want(s) to keep it locally focused,” Khan said. “(She) want(s) to support people in a close geographical range. It’s very much a community feeling.”
Corey Khan, reader of Sounds Fun Mom
Khan said the website doesn’t just help with parks, but recommends pumpkin patches and even dentists.
“I find that she really values what she says and her readers,” Khan said. “She’s in it to actually help people.”
Khan met Blue at an event a year after she started following the blog. They’ve kept in touch, and Khan has contributed to the site several times.
“Other the years we’ve followed each other, helped each other, supported each other,” Khan said.
The website is going strong. And while her boys are now 12 and 14, her network of connections allows Blue to keep people updated with the best spots to visit for all ages.
One of her favorite places in Puyallup? Puyallup’s Wildwood Park, near where she lives with her kids and husband, a systems analyst.
“It’s so big that you can go there for years and never have explored it all,” she said.
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
