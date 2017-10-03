There wasn’t a pageant for girls with disabilities. So one Puyallup teen started one of her own

More Videos 1:40 Nordic Festival features buttery treats Pause 1:06 Video of suspect vandalizing Peninsula High released 0:16 Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club 1:22 Pete Carroll on Cliff Avril's spine, Chris Carson's surgery, Rees Odhiambo out of hospital 0:41 UW coach Chris Petersen on Cal game: 'Looking forward to challenge.' 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 1:31 If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 1:06 Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 0:58 Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miss Exceptional pageant highlights Puyallup princesses' personalities Puyallup teen Samantha Schubert started a pageant for girls whose disabilities might prevent them from meeting the requirements for traditional teen pageants. Puyallup teen Samantha Schubert started a pageant for girls whose disabilities might prevent them from meeting the requirements for traditional teen pageants. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Puyallup teen Samantha Schubert started a pageant for girls whose disabilities might prevent them from meeting the requirements for traditional teen pageants. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com