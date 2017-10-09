Puyallup dog park gets a new name — and new dog toys

Puyallup’s newest dog park is getting a new name.
The Puyallup City Council voted at an Oct. 3 meeting to rename the park on South Hill the Puyallup South Hill Rotary Dog Park of Rainier Woods.
South Hill Rotary submitted a proposal for the name change in August. The dog park opened over the summer.
“When we first learned of the City of Puyallup’s plan to develop a portion of Rainier Woods Dog Park, we immediately felt that this would be logical continuation of our support for community and families, and to further strengthen our partnership with the City of Puyallup,” wrote Jeff Lieurance, immediate past president for Puyallup South Hill Rotary.
When we first learned of the City of Puyallup’s plan to develop a portion of Rainier Woods Dog Park, we immediately felt that this would be logical continuation of our support for community and families, and to further strengthen our partnership with the City of Puyallup.
Jeff Lieurance, immediate past president of Puyallup South Hill Rotary
The community group has provided services to the local community for 34 years, contributing $9,000 to scholarships, $50,000 to ball fields at Bradley Lake Park, among other donations. Every year, the group hosts a Hounds on the Hill event to continue those donations.
“This did seem like a natural fit for them to be involved in this as well,” Parks and Recreation Director Sarah Harris said at the Council meeting.
Puyallup South Hill Rotary’s proposal to the city includes a $20,000 donation in exchange for naming rights for the dog park, which includes the name on signage and other publications. The group will also be involved in the design process for the park and contribute volunteer service as needed.
$20,000 donation from Puyallup South Hill Rotary
So what does a $20,000 donation to a dog park look like?
The proposal by Rotary shows the installation of a dog washing station, two fire hydrant dog toys and a 12-piece dog play station, featuring tunnels and agility competition equipment. There would still be open space in the 1-acre off-leash space for dogs to run around, too. The park is located at 2610 Cherokee Blvd on South Hill.
The city has its own $50,000 fund for the park for maintenance and will be installing benches and a shelter at the park.
The proposal was reviewed and approved by both the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and the Design Review and Historic Preservation Board.
City Council members applauded the Rotary group for wanting to be involved with the project.
I love, in concept, everything about it.
Dean Johnson, Puyallup City Councilman
“I love, in concept, everything about it,” Councilman Dean Johnson said.
The new name was initially proposed as the South Hill Rotary Dog Park of Rainier Woods, causing one community member at the meeting to voice concern over maintenance funds and traffic at the park if the dog park was named as a “South Hill” versus “Puyallup” park.
Some Council members echoed the point.
“I’m totally supportive but I just think that we need to figure out how we can tweak (the name) to make it Puyallup-centric and not South Hill-centric because we don't want that community overwhelmed with too many dogs,” Councilwoman Heather Shadko said.
I’m totally supportive but I just think that we need to figure out how we can tweak (the name) to make it Puyallup-centric and not South Hill-centric because we don’t want that community overwhelmed with too many dogs.
Heather Shadko, Puyallup City Councilwoman
Harris said the parking and activity at the park is being monitored.
Lieurance mentioned at the meeting that “Puyallup South Hill Rotary Dog Park of Rainier Woods” would be acceptable.
Harris said the city is hoping to get a sign with the new name installed within the following weeks, with amenities to follow.
“We feel really proud to be able to put some money back into the community,” said Rotarian Rick Hansen.
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
Comments