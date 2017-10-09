Meet Puyallup Police Department’s new crime prevention coordinator

More Videos

Peninsula High grieves for another student killed in a car crash 0:56

Peninsula High grieves for another student killed in a car crash

High-tech firm says Tacoma could become 'a primary hiring place' 1:49

High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place"

Quirky B&I Public Marketplace in Lakewood is open again 1:05

Quirky B&I Public Marketplace in Lakewood is open again

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and the defense's huge day in LA 1:34

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and the defense's huge day in LA

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:30

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 1:17

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens

Russell Wilson on his 70-yard run for tackle, more in Seahawks win at Rams 3:06

Russell Wilson on his 70-yard run for tackle, more in Seahawks win at Rams

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll excited about defense's huge day in L.A. 2:57

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll excited about defense's huge day in L.A.

Sheldon Richardson on his Seahawks D on field so much: 'Bruh, I came from the Jets' 1:52

Sheldon Richardson on his Seahawks D on field so much: 'Bruh, I came from the Jets'

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 10:15

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour

  • A perfect job in the ‘place I love’: Puyallup's new crime prevention coordinator says

    Keriann Cockrell said she is amazed at the commitment Puyallup police officers have in making the community better.

Keriann Cockrell said she is amazed at the commitment Puyallup police officers have in making the community better. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Keriann Cockrell said she is amazed at the commitment Puyallup police officers have in making the community better. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

Puyallup: News

Meet Puyallup Police Department’s new crime prevention coordinator

By Allison Needles

aneedles@puyallupherald.com

October 09, 2017 12:04 PM

Police departments aren’t just there to respond to crime as it happens — they’re also there prevent it from happening in the first place.

In Puyallup, a big part of that is fostering a relationship between the public and the department.

After former crime prevention coordinator Lisa Isaacs retired over the summer, the department has since filled the position that’s intended to keep that bond between police and community members going strong.

Keriann Cockrell will now be working to continue programs and activities such as block watches, Coffee with a Cop, Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) and Citizen’s Academy.

“The thing that brings me the most joy is working with the community,” said Cockrell, 52.

The thing that brings me the most joy is working with the community.

Keriann Cockrell, crime prevention coordinator

And Cockrell has had a long history of doing just that. Before her first day with the Puyallup Police Department on Aug. 28, Cockrell worked for about six years with CHI Franciscan Health.

“My role there was community outreach,” she said. “Many of the pieces of this job are similar.”

The only difference is who she’s working with.

“The new piece for me is being in a law enforcement environment,” she said. “They’re an amazing group of individuals. It’s nice just to see how they care about our community.”

Cockrell has lived in Puyallup for about 28 years. Her children have gone through the Puyallup School District. She was a past Puyallup Rotary president and has close connections to other Puyallup groups.

“The opportunity to be able to do work in my hometown is great,” she said.

The opportunity to be able to do work in my hometown is great.

Keriann Cockrell

Cockrell grew up in Hoquiam with a step-grandfather who was a first responder. She remembered going down to the station and riding on a fire truck. Now, her sister works for the Orting Police Department.

“I have fond memories of first responders,” Cockrell said.

Cockrell described her position as a liaison between the public and the police department, and plans to continue volunteer programs, some of them launched by Isaacs.

One of the traditions started by Isaacs includes a candy bowl that now sits on her desk.

“I got asked about that probably more than everything else,” Cockrell joked.

Cockrell also plans to expand their volunteer reach moving to digital communications.

In the next couple of months we’ll be implementing a volunteer software system. That will be a place where we’ll have every (volunteer) together.

Keriann Cockrell

“In the next couple of months we’ll be implementing a volunteer software system,” she said. “That will be a place where we’ll have every (volunteer) together.”

This system would provide volunteer profiles that lists service descriptions and makes it easier for the department to connect with its 41 volunteers.

“There's a lot of possibilities for use with that,” she said.

Puyallup Police Capt. Scott Engle said she was a good fit for the position.

She’s got a lot of passion and energy, which is nice for that position. She’s going to be a great addition.

Scott Engle, Puyallup police captain

“She’s got a lot of passion and energy, which is nice for that position,” he said. “She’s going to be a great addition.”

“(The officers) all been very gracious and kind because I have a lot of questions,” Cockrell said. “I’m excited for all the things to come.”

Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison

