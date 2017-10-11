Cummins is latest business to find a home in Sumner industrial center

2:04 A perfect job in the ‘place I love’: Puyallup's new crime prevention coordinator says Pause

1:13 Puyallup girl hopes to hit her way to Olympic taekwondo gold

1:44 Miss Exceptional pageant highlights Puyallup princesses' personalities

1:21 'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma

1:13 Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council

3:02 Pete Carroll: C.J. Prosise's status and where the Seahawks go after win at L.A.

1:30 Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace

1:21 South Sound's great pumpkins loom large in contest

1:17 Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens