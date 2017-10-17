Puyallup officers to raise money for Special Olympics athletes

Members of the Puyallup Police Department will be serving the community for an important cause at Red Robin on Saturday (Oct. 21).
As “Celebrity Waiters,” officers will be serving food to to customers to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics athletes in the community as part of an annual Tip-a-Cop event.
Last year, the Puyallup Police Department raised more than $7,500 for the cause. The event is part of a larger campaign called the Law Enforcement Torch Run, an organization created by police to support Special Olympics athletes.
Law enforcement around the world raised nearly $57 million for the cause in 2016 alone.
Red Robin at 3609 9th St. SW in Puyallup is one of 39 locations participating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
“In a time where the media is so focused on the negative interaction with police, events like this serve as a positive reminder to our community that law enforcement cares about its cities and citizens — regardless of their intellectual abilities or disabilities,” PPD officer Shaun Nestor said.
For more information about the Law Enforcement Torch Run campaign, visit letr.org.
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
Comments