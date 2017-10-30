Puyallup police share tips to stay safe this Halloween

Every year, Puyallup police officer Mark Ketter visits with children at the Puyallup Public Library to share some important do’s and don’ts for Halloween.
“We like to partner with other city departments and we also feel it’s important for children to know about safety,” said children’s librarian Bonnie Anderson. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”
On Friday, Ketter gathered with the preschool-aged children in a circle, read them a few books, and then told them how they can be safe as they trick-or-treat.
“When all the kids come out, all the energy that they have, it’s fun and exciting,” Ketter said.
Among the most important safety tips were to always travel with an adult and to wear bright, reflective clothing or costumes so cars can see them as they travel from house to house. Also, being polite when visiting houses.
We like to partner with other city departments and we also feel it’s important for children to know about safety. It’s a win-win for everyone.
Bonnie Anderson, children’s librarian at Puyallup Library
It’s the usual tips to remember on Halloween, but it’s important to run through them again each year. Halloween is always a busy night for the Puyallup Police Department.
“Anywhere from lost kids to pumpkin smashing to traffic complaints, you name it,” Ketter said.
Ketter advised always having an adult with children out trick-or-treating — more than one adult, if there are multiple kids. Ketter, who has a 7-year-old and a 1-year-old, said they often holds hands as he trick-or-treats with them.
For older kids out on their own, Ketter advised parents to know the route their children take so that they can check in.
“Go to neighborhoods where you know some people and feel comfortable,” Ketter said.
Drivers could be distracted by costumes and Halloween decorations, so it’s important to not walk between cars and to use crosswalks when crossing the street, Ketter added. And back at home, be sure to check candy for open wrappers.
Puyallup resident Becky McCord came to Storytime on Friday with her two grandkids. She said she wants them to get to know their local police officers in a positive way.
“It’s a fun, festive time to come (to Storytime) and get to meet the officers,” McCord said.
McCord said her grandkids will be trick-or-treating near Maplewood Elementary School in Puyallup, close to her home. She’s keeping safety in mind, and bought blinking pumpkins at the store for her grandkids to carry around while they walk. But they’ll be out walking in a well-known area, she said.
“We live in such a good community,” she said.
In Puyallup, there are places to go on Tuesday for those who might not live in residential neighborhoods. The Puyallup Mainstreet Association is hosting “Boo-allup in Puyallup” from 3 to 6 p.m Tuesday near Pioneer Park in downtown Puyallup, where local businesses will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.
The South Hill Mall is hosting a “Trail of Treats” from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for trick-or-treaters to get candy as they go store-to-store.
The city of Sumner and Sumner Downtown Promotion Association is also hosting “Street of Treats” from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in downtown Sumner for businesses to hand out candy.
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
Comments