Congressman Heck to speak at Veterans Day program in Puyallup

Puyallup VFW Post 2224 will host its annual Veterans Day program at 1 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 5) at Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S Meridian.
U.S. Congressman Denny Heck, 10th Congressional District, and Don Leingang, a retired U.S. Navy commander and executive director of the United Service Organization Northwest, are the featured speakers.
The South Sound Symphonic Band will play popular patriotic music by Sousa and other well-known composers. Vivace!, a choral group of select singers from Graham-Kapowsin High School, will join the band in its musical tribute to veterans. Cadets of Rogers, Wilson, Spanaway Lake and Washington high schools carrying service flags of their respective Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force Junior ROTC programs will also participate in the program.
A special exhibit by collectors of military items from World War I, II, Korea, and women’s uniforms will be on display before and following the program.
Members of organizations that provide post-traumatic stress disorder treatment programs for veterans such as Rainier Therapeutic Riding, Heroes on the Water and PTSD Dog Training will also speak at the event.
The program is sponsored by the city of Puyallup, Puyallup Valley VFW Post 2224, American Legion Post 67 and Fleet Reserve Association, Mt. Rainier Branch 104.
