What does Puyallup mean to you? New art contest wants to know

What makes Puyallup, Puyallup?
A new contest asks local artists, writers and filmmakers of all ages what they think.
The Puyallup School District, Karshner Museum and Center for Culture and Arts, Arts Downtown and Friends of the Karshner Museum are hosting the Who We Are Puyallup – Writing, Art and Film Contest 2017-18.
It’s the first contest of its kind, based off of the Karshner Museum’s current exhibit, “Who Are We? A Kaleidoscope of Washington,” which celebrates people across the state who’ve made a difference. The exhibit traveled to the museum from the office of Secretary of State Kim Wyman in August.
Never miss a local story.
“We decided that with that exhibit on display, it’d be nice to do something that would celebrate and honor and recognize the people of our own area,” Puyallup School District communications director Brian Fox said.
We decided that with that exhibit on display, it’d be nice to do something that would celebrate and honor and recognize the people of our own area.
Brian Fox, communications director for Puyallup School District
The contest is open for kindergarten through 12th grade students in the Puyallup School District as well as adults in the Puyallup community. Participants are welcome to highlight people they think are important in Puyallup, but the contest also allows for more creative freedom. Through a film, art or essay medium of their choosing, participants have the free reign to convey their own experience of Puyallup or the issues facing Puyallup.
Some questions to keep in mind, according to the contest rules:
▪ What makes us Puyallup? Historically, today, or from a specific point of view?
▪ Who Am I in Puyallup? How can we make a difference?
▪ What dream do I want Puyallup to follow?
▪ What do we need to advocate for in Puyallup?
▪ Who are the extraordinary people whose stories need to be told in our community?
Puyallup has changed over the years, especially as the community grows, Fox said. The contest addresses that growth.
“What we’re trying to do is honor the demographics of our community and point out all the people who made us who we are,” Fox said. “As a district we have a lot to celebrate in our history and in our future.”
Museum exhibit and event planner Lynda Belt said she’s spread the word of the contest to local groups. As a member of the city’s Arts Commission, many groups have voiced interest in the contest.
“If it’s successful we’ll do it every year,” Belt said.
All pieces submitted will be reviewed by a panel of judges and presented to the public sometime in January. Winners will be selected at the student and adult level for all three categories. Winning pieces will be posted on the school district’s website and show in various galleries, including the Karshner Museum, the Puyallup Public Library and the Washington State Fair’s Honoring Cultures and Diversity Celebration in the spring.
Contest forms are available from the school district offices at 302 2nd St SE, the Karshner Museum at 309 4th St NE and the Puyallup Public Library at 324 S Meridian. Contest forms must be submitted along with the pieces by Dec. 29.
Rules are as follows:
▪ Writers may submit essays, or poetry no more than 1,000 words.
▪ Artists must submit original pieces no larger than 18 by 24 inches and must include an artist statement of no more than 100 words.
▪ Filmmakers must submit pieces no more than three minutes and can be uploaded onto YouTube.
For more information, contact Lynda Belt at beltld@puyallup.k12.wa.us.
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
Who We Are Puyallup – Writing, Art and Film Contest 2017-18
Contest forms are available at:
▪ Puyallup School District offices, 302 2nd St SE, Puyallup
▪ The Karshner Museum, 309 4th St NE, Puyallup
▪ The Puyallup Public Library, 324 S Meridian, Puyallup
The deadline for entries is Dec. 29.
Comments