New scholarship honors late Puyallup student Logan Lewis

A new scholarship was created this year to honor Logan Lewis, a Puyallup School District student who died in March after a 10-year battle with cancer.
The Logan James Lewis Memorial Scholarship awards $1,000 to a senior in the Puyallup School District who “inspires others in the community.” Some examples include fundraising for a cause, creating awareness for something one believes in (and) inspiring others to be better every day and live life to the fullest, according to the scholarship application.
“It was a discussion between my family to go ahead and celebrate his life and his impact he had on the community with the scholarship,” said Jason Lewis, Logan’s father.
It was a discussion between my family to go ahead and celebrate his life and his impact he had on the community with the scholarship.
Jason Lewis, father of Logan Lewis
Never miss a local story.
Logan was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a complex children’s cancer that affects the nervous system, when he was 5 years old. Shortly after, a basketball tournament fundraiser called Loganfest was started at Kalles Junior High. The fundraiser raised around $100,000 over the course of 10 years for children and families facing tragedies or serious illnesses.
In March, about a week before the tenth and final Loganfest, Logan passed away. A memorial service was scheduled at Kalles for March 18 and gathered about 1,500 people.
It was there that Ron Lewis, Jason’s father, mentioned the idea of a scholarship to Puyallup School District operations officer Mario Casello, a longtime friend of the Lewis family.
“He’s the one who said, ‘I want to create a scholarship in my grandson’s name,’” Casello recalled.
The Lewis family was going to wait to start the scholarship, but wanted to make it available for students who knew Logan directly.
“A lot of the kids knew him … He inspires so many with his strength. (The scholarship) continues his story and continues his legacy,” Jason said.
A lot of the kids knew him… He inspires so many with his strength. (The scholarship) continues his story and continues his legacy.
Jason Lewis
In December, the school board approved the creation of the scholarship. Seniors from Puyallup, Emerald Ridge, Rogers and Walker high schools are eligible. Applications are available at each school’s counseling center.
Scholarship committees at each high school will narrow recommendations down to three students. Those recommendations will then go to the Lewis family, who will choose one recipient.
The recipient will be awarded the scholarship during an awards night several weeks before graduation. Funds will be sent directly to the institution of the recipient’s choice.
The Lewis family will continue to fund the scholarship, but others are more than welcome to send contributions through the Puyallup School District by sending checks with “Logan James Lewis Memorial Scholarship” in the memo, Jason said.
Since Logan’s death, Jason said he’s received an outpouring of support.
“We appreciate the thoughts and prayers we’ve received over the last eight months,” he said. “It helps us get through, day by day.”
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
Comments