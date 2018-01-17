Puyallup: News

Rising Star Award winners, city development projects announced at Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce breakfast

By Allison Needles



January 17, 2018 11:48 AM

With the new year comes a new round of community members and businesses recognized by the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce.

The winners of the 2017 Rising Star Awards were announced at the Chamber’s 2018 Annual Economic Forecast Breakfast on Thursday at the Pioneer Park Pavilion in Puyallup.

Winners of the 2017 Rising Star Awards included:

▪ Entrepreneur of the Year: Dr. Waldo Dagan, Craft 19 Espresso & Creperie

▪ Ambassador of the Year: Carol Hinman, John L. Scott Real Estate

▪ Small Business of the Year: Arts & Corks

▪ Medium Business of the Year: Molen Orthodontics

▪ Large Business of the Year: Car Max

▪ Business Innovations: MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care

▪ Volunteer of the Year: Karissa Thompson, Red Canoe Credit Union

▪ Young Professionals, Individual: Dane Jessen, RAIN Life Science

▪ Young Professionals, Organizational: Dillanos Coffee Roasters

▪ Non-Profit of the Year: Communities in Schools

▪ Best Company to Work For: Red Canoe Credit Union

▪ John Porter Memorial: Sister Pat Michalek, St. Francis House Puyallup

This year, Chamber President and CEO Shelly Schlumpf organized a “smart city” panel, which looked at how Pierce County and the cities of Sumner and Puyallup can integrate “smart technology and ample infrastructure “ that will attract new businesses and visitors and improve the quality of life for residents.

“What I liked best about the breakfast was the speaking panel that focused on our smart city attributes that can be utilized for recruiting businesses, creating jobs and overall economic development in our community,” Schlumpf said.

On the panel, Puyallup Development Services Director Tom Utterback discussed 2018 development projects, including:

▪ Proposal of a four-story, 101-room La Quinta Hotel on South Hill

▪ Continued construction of Wesley Homes Bradley Park Senior Living on South Hill

▪ Proposal of a 168-unit Affinity Senior Housing Facility and a 72-bed RJ Memory Care center on South Hill

▪ Completion of top two floors of Good Samaritan Hospital’s Dally Tower

▪ Construction of Central Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 72 on South Hill

▪ Remodel of Puyallup Hatchery

▪ Continued construction of single family homes at Stewart Crossing

▪ Reconstruction of Sunrise Elementary School

In Sumner, Community Development Director Ryan Windish highlighted new warehouses being developed in the city’s industrial center, the creation of new residential subdivisions, the demolition of the Red Apple Market, the construction of the Sumner School District Early Learning Facility and the Sound Transit parking garage.

Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison

