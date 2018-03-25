Downtown Brew opens in Puyallup

Puyallup residents Cindy Kuzmer and Shannon Kuzmer opened Downtown Brew in January. The shop serves coffee, beer, wine, salads, sandwiches and pastries.
Longtime Puyallup resident Irene Bradley will turn 100 in May and city is planning to help throw a birthday party in her honor. She and her husband, Ward, used to own the land which became the 59-acre Bradley Lake Park before the city bought it in

People gathered at Chick-fil-A in Puyallup Wednesday in order to camp out for the opening of the store. Some had arrived as early as 5:15 in the morning in order to get one of the 100 gift cards the franchise said it would be giving away at 6 a.m.

Joe Barnes got down on one knee at the Sumner Cemetery to proposal to his girlfriend of six years, Kristi Giste. Giste's father passed away in 2011, and her mother passed away last year. Both were put to rest at the Sumner Cemetery. Barnes knew it