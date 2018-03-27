The Puyallup-South Hill Rotary Gold and Silver Reverse Raffle raised about $20,000 to benefit local scholarships and housing for the homeless in Puyallup in February 2018.
Nominations are open for South Hill Rotary's Community Vocational awards

By Allison Needles

aneedles@puyallupherald.com

March 27, 2018 03:05 PM

Know someone in the area who should be recognized for making a difference in the community?

Members of South Hill Rotary are asking the public to nominate community members who have contributed to the community through their vocations for the 11th annual Community Vocational Awards program.

The awards will be given in four categories:

  • Business
  • Education
  • Government
  • Non-government/nonprofit organizations

Some criteria for nominees include:

  • Promoting excellence in a vocational field
  • Developing or supporting programs resulting in positive social action
  • Contributing to one's field of service
  • Mentoring others
  • Enhancing the image of one's vocation
  • Sustained service in one's vocation

Preference will be given to those who live and work in the South Hill and Puyallup areas. Nominees must be non-Rotarians.

Nomination forms can be found at southhillrotary.org. Forms should be sent to Karen Hansen at karen@hansencomm.com and are due by Saturday (March 31).

Recipients of the Community Vocational Awards will be recognized at a luncheon noon to 1:30 p.m. on May 10 at Pierce College Puyallup, 1601 39th Ave. SE.

Allison Needles: 253--597-8507, @herald_allison

