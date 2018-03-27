Nominations are open for South Hill Rotary's Community Vocational awards

Know someone in the area who should be recognized for making a difference in the community?
Members of South Hill Rotary are asking the public to nominate community members who have contributed to the community through their vocations for the 11th annual Community Vocational Awards program.
The awards will be given in four categories:
- Business
- Education
- Government
- Non-government/nonprofit organizations
Some criteria for nominees include:
- Promoting excellence in a vocational field
- Developing or supporting programs resulting in positive social action
- Contributing to one's field of service
- Mentoring others
- Enhancing the image of one's vocation
- Sustained service in one's vocation
Preference will be given to those who live and work in the South Hill and Puyallup areas. Nominees must be non-Rotarians.
Nomination forms can be found at southhillrotary.org. Forms should be sent to Karen Hansen at karen@hansencomm.com and are due by Saturday (March 31).
Recipients of the Community Vocational Awards will be recognized at a luncheon noon to 1:30 p.m. on May 10 at Pierce College Puyallup, 1601 39th Ave. SE.
