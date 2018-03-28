Nearly 50 community members attended the first-ever Puyallup High School Arts Spotlight event at Thr3e Coffee on March 18.
Couldn't make it to PHS Arts Spotlight? Here's what you missed

By Allison Needles

Nearly 50 community members attended the first-ever Puyallup High School Arts Spotlight event at Thr3e Coffee on March 18.

More than 70 pieces of art, ranging from paintings and drawings to ceramics and photography, were on display. All entries were created by PHS students.

The event was spearheaded by community member Joelle Csuha and the outreach community at Immanuel Lutheran Church next door to Thr3e Coffee.

The event raised $150 to go toward starting a new student art gallery at Puyallup High School. One student sold $200 worth of art.

Csuha hopes to continue the event next year.

Scroll below for a photo gallery of the event by PHS students Caroline Garcia and Hannah Palmer.

