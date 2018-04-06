Attention, Puyallup commuters: Shaw Road closes next week

SHARE COPY LINK The anticipated six-month closure of Shaw Road between 23rd Avenue and Manorwood Drive will begin in April as the city of Puyallup starts construction on a center left-turn lane meant to ease traffic congestion. Pierce County TV Courtesy

