Construction underway for new industrial building in Puyallup area

Commuters in the Puyallup area might have noticed construction activity along 112th Street E.
Construction of a new 59,722-square-foot industrial building is underway at the lot located at 11319 58th Ave. E, RSD Development LLC announced.
The building contains six suites ranging in size from 9,000 to 11,000 square feet. Two of the six suites have already been leased at a total of approximately 20,000 square feet. Names of the companies leasing the building have not yet been released, according to Davis Property & Investment lease manager Lucca Merlino.
Neighboring tenants include Cascade Millwork Supply, McLendon Hardware, Public Storage, Safeway and Albertsons.
Davis Property & Investment LLC is assisting with development of the building and leasing management. While the developer services the Greater Puget Sound region, Merlino said there’s a need for industrial buildings in the region, and the Puyallup area can provide that.
“There is definitely a big need for warehouses in the south end market...There’s more land to build for warehouses,” Merlino said.
The lot, part of Summit Business Park, is outside of Puyallup city limits but has a Puyallup address.
Construction began in October and is expected to be completed in June.
For more information, davispropertiesllc.com.
