Business partners aim to turn vacant downtown Puyallup building into bustling community center

The building is hard to miss.
With its bright blue roofing and shuttered windows, the building at the corner of West Pioneer and 2nd Street SW in downtown Puyallup has been vacant for years.
And for years, Puyallup resident Shawn Manley has stared at it from across the street as he worked out of Anthem Coffee for 15 years doing consulting work.
And then, four years ago, he got an idea.
“I travel a lot, and I’ve seen food cart pods and community centers that are a real attraction and I just kept looking at what I thought was the ugliest building, the ugliest piece of property in the city, and kept thinking, it’d be cool to make it the best-looking and the best community resource,” Manley said.
Manley, a longtime Puyallup resident, got to work on a business plan for his future community center, which is down the street from where he lives with his wife, Cheryl. He has two children, 19-year-old Hailey and 20-year-old Andy.
As time passed, property values appreciated and the Manleys were able to sell a Tacoma rental home that they purchased in 2006 to help raise some of the capital.
And finally, about three weeks ago, Manley purchased the piece of property for $172,000. Formerly the Pioneer Food and Gas Co., the building had been closed for 13 years and was originally listed for $1.2 million.
Manley partnered with Tacoma resident and Integrity Construction Group owner Josh Harris for the project. Harris does the tenant improvement work at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.
“He presented this about a year ago,” Harris said. “We were kind of looking at it feasibility-wise and finance-wise and things just kind of came into fruition. Finances lined up, timing lined up.”
Manley and Harris plan to call the business Generous Corner, which comes from the original name of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, spuyaləpabš (Spoy-all-up-obsh), meaning "generous and welcoming behavior to all people (friends and strangers) who enter our lands."
“There is a lot of history behind it. The designs we’re working with really honor the legacy of the hop heritage, the pioneer spirit and to some degree, the spuyaləpabš tribe, which was here before any settlers came,” Manley said.
Manley and Harris plan to double the size of the 1,000-square-foot building in their construction on the 7,500 square-foot property, adding a second floor. So far, the preliminary design concepts show a tap room, Hop Kiln, on the first and second floors and spaces for food carts and a commissary kitchen. The business partners want to implement fresh produce and a fruit stand, ice cream cart and wood-fired pizza.
“One of my early inspirations (was) when I was growing up, the normal family routine after church was people got together for potlucks, they would share food with people in their homes, and people don’t really do that anymore,” Manley said.
“My goal is really to see all kinds of deep family and friend relationships being made here on site,” he added.
A food-cart pod model is unique in that various tenants are working out of the same space, Manley said.
“It’s really about making everybody successful,” Manley said. “If all the tenants here are successful, if we all can create a community environment, then people will come and hang out.”
Manley and Harris are aiming for modern designs that create a welcoming feel. They want to implement fire in their design, including gas and wood-burning fireplaces.
“We’re really into a very open, warm, inviting space,” Manley said.
Manley and Harris plan to start light demolition and construction soon, and set up a chain-link fence around the property last week.
“Realistically, we’re probably looking at November to January for the structure to be complete,” Harris said.
But the business partners hope to have a presence before then by bringing in vendors to sell food or ice cream on the property during the summer.
