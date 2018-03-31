She's a Lincoln honor student, soccer star and ASB president. Now she's the Daffodil Queen

A Lincoln High senior is the new Daffodil Queen.
Allie Brooks was crowned queen at a Daffodil Festival ceremony Saturday night at Tacoma’s Rialto Theater. She was selected from a court of 23 students from Pierce County high schools.
Brooks is Lincoln's student body president, an advanced-placement student and an accomplished athlete.
“Everything that I do has to be the best no matter if it is a Spanish project or math assignment or ASB,” Brooks said in a 2016 Tacoma Public Schools video. “I think the standards that teachers have for you are very high and so wanting to surpass their expectations and do well is an academic challenge and, again, I love challenges.”
Brooks is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Key Club. She is a four-time MVP of her soccer team and was voted the most inspirational member of the track team.
Other accolades include being named Lincoln’s Scholar Athlete and Athlete of the Year and the Elizabeth Wesley Award for academic and civic achievement.
Brooks, the daughter of Tony and Leonor Brooks, plans to attend Azusa Pacific or Eastern Washington university. She wants to study psychology and theology and become a pastor and child psychologist.
As queen, her duties will include a year of community service and appearances. The Daffodil Parade is scheduled for Saturday. Start times are 10:15 a.m. in Tacoma, 12:45 p.m. in Puyallup, 2:30 in Sumner and 5 p.m. in Orting.
