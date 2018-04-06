Find kangaroos, concerts and canine cannonballs at next week’s Spring Fair

It’s that time of year again. The Washington State Spring Fair comes to Puyallup next week, and fairgoers only have four days to see the sights.
What’s new
New this year is the Cirque Ma’Ceo Equestrian Stunt Show, which features live singing and horseback acrobatics. The show is scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 20-22. Tickets are $7 for general admission (6 years and older). Children 5 and younger get in for free.
Fairgoers will also get the chance to see kangaroos, wallaroos, wallabies, kookaburras and other Australian animals at the new Aussie Kingdom located at the Evergreen Plaza.
Animals galore
Along with the Australian animals, fairgoers can visit animal exhibits featuring pygmy goats, cattle, miniature horses, llamas, rabbits and other farm animals.
An interactive and informational Pirate Parrot Patrol Show will teach fairgoers all they need to know about parrots and is free to the public. Another free show is Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, where pigs race for first place and an Oreo cookie. The race is located near the fountain stage.
And if fairgoers want to watch dogs run down a 40-foot runway and jump into a 27,000-gallon pool of water — that’s right folks, canine cannonballs — they can find it at the DockDogs Competition near the Red Gate.
Fireworks and fiesta
This year, the Country 98.9 Showcase Concert features musical artist Darryl Worley. The concert is 7 p.m. April 20 at the Fair’s Showplace Stage and free with admission.
Also at the Showplace Stage is Fiesta Mexicana April 22, with music, dancing and other entertainment.
Two fireworks shows are scheduled for 9 p.m. April 20 and April 21.
For more information, a map and a schedule of events, visit thefair.com.
Washington State Spring Fair
When: 2-10 p.m. Thursday, April 19; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, April 20; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 21; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, April 22.
Where: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 9th Ave. SW, Puyallup
Tickets: At the gates, $10 for students, $12 for adults. Online, $8 for students, $10 for adults. Kids ages 5 and under get in for free.
More information: 253-841-5045, thefair.com
