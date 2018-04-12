New urgent care center coming to South Hill this summer

Health care provider CHI Franciscan Health is partnering with urgent care provider CityMD to open a new urgent care center in South Hill.
Located at 12005 Meridian St. E., the center will offer medical care for illnesses and injuries, including sprains, minor fractures, allergies, UTIs, asthma and upper respiratory infections.
The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. It’s expected to open sometime this summer.
In addition to providing patients with care and follow-up services, the urgent care center is also expected to ease burdens on local emergency departments, and reduce wait times for patients.
“Through our partnership with CHI Franciscan, we are able to further extend our standard of care and serve more Washingtonians with critical health care services as an alternative to the doctor’s office or the emergency room,” said Dr. Joseph Passanante, senior vice president of CityMD Medical Operations, Northwest Region in a press release.
Along with the Puyallup CityMD urgent care center, a University Place CityMD urgent care center will also open this summer at 3556 Market Place W.
The Puyallup and University Place facilities will join five other CityMD urgent care clinics in Kent, Ravenna, Capitol Hill, West Seattle and Federal Way and are the first in Pierce County.
CHI Franciscan selects sites based on several factors, including demographics and need for quality care.
For more information, visit citymd.com.
