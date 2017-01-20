Letters to the Editor, Jan. 18

Alzheimer’s disease is something that government could fight against together
As one of the 107,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease, I will be looking for our senators who represent us here in Washington to ask Congressman Price during the hearings how he will prioritize Alzheimer’s as HHS Secretary to ensure that Alzheimer’s continues to be addressed as the public health crisis it is.
Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in America, costing an estimated $236 billion in 2016 — with more than half of that coming from Medicare and Medicaid. By mid-century, the number of people with the disease is set to nearly triple, and the costs of Alzheimer’s disease are projected to more than quadruple to $1.1 trillion.
Now’s the time, the fight against Alzheimer’s disease is a great place for Democrats and Republicans to come together to start the new year with hope and optimism for the millions of Americans living with and affected by this disease.
I want Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to ensure that, if confirmed, as HHS Secretary, Congressman Price will continue our gains against Alzheimer’s disease.
Lon Cole, Puyallup
