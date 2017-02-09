Faith: How do we stand as the ‘United’ States of America when we don’t stand united?

Well here we are. We now live in a country where Donald J. Trump is the 45th President of the United States.
It’s a time that many people have been dreading ever since President Trump shocked the nation and the world back in November. Ever since then, many people have been protesting and making their voices heard, as they have the right to do. I have seen it on Twitter, though hashtags that mock certain leaders and others in the government. I have seen on Facebook fake news articles that people are spreading around.
All of this I find very unhelpful. How do we stand as the “United” States of America when we don’t stand united? I can about imagine countries around the world laughing at us, not about who we have as a president but rather how we are acting. Protests, petitions, speeches and the like are our right as a free nation but there’s something else we ought to be doing: praying.
I shared this scripture text back in October as I talked about the election season. Prayer was extremely important then as we prepared to go to the polls. It is just as important, or more so now, that we have a new president in office, “First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” (1 Timothy 2:1-4)
This pleases God.
Don’t get me wrong here. I am not suggesting that people just shut up and not do anything. I am not suggesting that people stop trying to make their voices heard. What I am suggesting is that we take the high road and stand united. There are constructive ways to oppose those whom you disagree. Instead of bashing and mocking a duly elected person that YOU may feel is unqualified for the job, pray for them instead of posting fake news in an effort to discredit an elected leader. Pray that they may be given wisdom. Instead is screaming about every little thing an elected official does, suggest another course of action, but with passion, conviction and respect. I can’t say this enough and so I will keep saying it and keep reminding myself as well: We need to pray. Our leaders need our prayers. Our leaders need guidance. Our leaders need wisdom and discernment. We need to keep the faith and pray. We need to stand strong and united and pray.
The transition of power has happened, period. So let’s stand as the “United” States of America. Let’s show the world that we can coexist without getting at each other’s throats. Let’s show the world that we can talk with those whom we disagree. Most of all, though, let show the world who is truly in control: God. In the end, God WILL be glorified. Trust in Him.
Pastor Eric Hullstrom leads the congregation at Living Word Lutheran Church (LCMC) in Puyallup. His personal site is heartofapastor.blog.
Comments