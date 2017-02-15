Letters to the Editor, Feb. 15

It’s everyone’s responsibility to help keep Puyallup clean
I moved to Puyallup over 40 years ago. As I recall, I don’t remember trash and litter being a problem at that time. I realize this is down the list of concerns today, but it is something we control. Littering is ugly and lazy behavior. We can have some respect for our community. The people that should be reading this probably can’t or won’t. We can help. When we see trash, bend over and pick some up. You don’t have to get it all. If you see offenders, educate them. It will make them better people. This may encourage them to move on to a better plane of life. Perhaps politics?
Jim Steffens, Puyallup
Proposed parking garage would cause significant traffic congestion downtown
As a retired science teacher and concerned citizen, I’m requesting the Puyallup City Council require Sound Transit to do current traffic counts around Puyallup High School in both the morning (5:30 to 8:15 a.m.) and afternoon (3:30 to 7 p.m.) for a week, Monday through Friday.
It should also send notices to inform both parents and students of PHS of Sound Transit’s plans to build a five-story, 503-stall parking stall garage and install 179 surface parking lot next to PHS and the closure of 3rd Ave NW.
I have expressed my concerns and opposition to Sound Transit building a parking garage and surface parking lot next to Puyallup High School. I support Sound Transit building the garage on their current parking lot on W. Main Ave.
I have presented my concerns to Sound Transit’s board of directors, the Puyallup City Council, the Puyallup School Board, the Puyallup School District superintendent, the principal of PHS, the Puyallup city engineer and the fire marshall. The concerns are about traffic congestion and safety of PHS students, impacting first responders’ direct access and the impact on school buses being rerouted.
I have pointed out that Sound Transit’s “Determination of Nonsignificance” of the effects of building the garage next to PHS is incorrect, the data is out of date (from 2014), misleading and does not have supporting evidence. It only reported afternoon data, no morning data around the school. Also, the population on South Hill has grown by over 2,000 since then.
The city has not done any traffic counts around PHS and has no plans to. They say it’s up to Sound Transit. I conducted a traffic count at one of Sound Transit’s locations, 5th St NW and 3rd Ave NW, in November 2016, one in the morning and one in the afternoon during the same hours as Sound Transit. I compared my data with Sound Transits published data.
My data shows a three-fold increase in traffic on 5th St NW. Sound Transit’s data is out of date and makes their morning conclusions inaccurate and misleading in regards to their afternoon conclusions. They have no data for morning traffic, therefore their conclusions of nonsignificance is misleading and has to be labeled as false. I sent a copy of the data to the school district and the city.
When I asked both the superintendent and principal of PHS if the students of PHS and their parents had been notified about Sound Transit garage being built next to PHS and the impacts that will occur with the addition of 682 cars, many traveling around both streets around PHS, they said no. They basically replied they didn’t want to get into the politics regarding this issue.
I asked PHS to allow me to present this information to students and classes that might be interested but there was no response.
All I’m asking for is honesty and transparency between all parties, and that accurate data is presented and that a decision be made that is in the best interest of our students and the community. We do have options.
Larry Finnestad, Puyallup
