6 Rams walk away champions at inaugural Rams Holiday Girls Wrestling Tournament

The Rogers High Rams girls wrestling program hosted its first annual tournament, the Rogers Girls Holiday Tournament, last week at the school.
Rogers beat out 23 teams to capture the inaugural team championship with a score of 199.5, backed by winning six individual titles at the tournament. Yelm came in second(147), followed by Federal Way (117.5) and Jefferson (104.5).
Finals:
▪ 100 pounds: Kaylyn Barnes (Sedro-Woolley) pinned Brieanna Trailor (Curtis), 5:43
▪ 105: Raisa Pleasants (Jefferson) p. Cora Orton (Sedro-Woolley), 0:44
▪ 110A: Leah Olsen (Sedro-Woolley) technical fall Amanda Henderson (Federal Way), 16-1
▪ 110B: Kassidy James (Emerald Ridge) decision Felicia Windsor (Spanaway Lake), 9-6
▪ 115: Saisha Morales (Steilacoom) major decision Phoenix Dubose (Yelm), 12-2
▪ 120A: Anjilia Sumandig (Federal Way) TF Brooklyn Cutler (Yelm), 19-4
▪ 120B: Genalyn Asuncion (Rogers) p. Audrey Patton (Jefferson), 1:15
▪ 125A: Jaleen Roberts (Kent-Meridian) d. Claire Hansen (Todd Beamer), 10-5
▪ 125B: Sophia Suarez (Rogers) d. Kaitlyn Packer (Auburn), 6-4
▪ 130A: Carly Smith (Yelm) p. Gali Valencia (Graham-Kapowsin), 1:24
▪ 130B: Meeah Mazikowski (Steilacoom) p. Melissa Godwin (Rogers), 1:29
▪ 135A: Jasmine Pleasants (Jefferson) p. Patricia Deleon (Auburn), 0:44
▪ 135B: Ivy Kraght (Kentwood) p. Baily Connor (Rogers), 0:56
▪ 140A: Gabriella Howell (Rogers) d. Brianna Galvan (Steilacoom), 4-0
▪ 140B: Jemma Souza (Rogers) p. Alexandria Sanford (Kentwood), 3:33
▪ 145: Mariya Gaither (Rogers) p. Jayden Raas (Bellarmine Prep), 2:42
▪ 155A: Myah Mullins (Puyallup) p. Taylor Adriance (Rogers), 1:50
▪ 155B: Mandy Fifield (Rogers) p. Jennifer Kang (Curtis), 0:59
▪ 170A: Tally Thomas (Federal Way) p. Anna Steed (Spanaway Lake), 1:17
▪ 170B: Marlin Gonzalez (Federal Way) p. Sharrilynne Utu (Rogers), 0:49
▪ 190A: Letauaeltise Hunkin (Spanaway Lake) p. Jasmine Welch (Yelm), 0:25
▪ 190B: Ashley Kile (Yelm) p. Nanea Anderson (Rogers), 1:02
▪ 235A: Abby Lees (Washougal) p. Mariah Stewart (Federal Way), 1:22
▪ 235B: Stephanie Thacker (Graham-Kapowsin) p. Tanae Hitchye (Federal Way), 1:59
