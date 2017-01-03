Sumner’s Wedington narrows college choices to 5

A couple of weeks ago, Connor Wedington, the area’s top football recruit, rescinded his verbal commitment to the University of Washington and reopened his recruitment.
On New Year’s Day, Wedington, a four-star prospect and the No. 6 athlete in the nation according to Scout.com, narrowed down his selection to five colleges, announced via his Twitter page, and the Sumner High playmaker will make his decision on Feb. 1, National Signing Day.
In no particular order, the Sumner standout and News Tribune all-area player of the year has narrowed choices to three Pac-12 schools in UW, Stanford and UCLA as well as adding Baylor (Big XII) and Notre Dame.
As Wedington takes his time to make his decision, he still has asked for privacy as Signing Day approaches in a month.
Kevin Manning: 253-256-7042, @herald_kmanning
