ER gymnastics looks to return to form that delivered 2013 4A state title

1:02 Franklin Pierce's Willie Patterson remembers his final HS season Pause

0:59 Watch: Brown, McCall lift Lincoln to league title with win over Bethel

4:56 The News Tribune's All Area high school football team

4:12 WATCH: Franklin Pierce QB Willie Patterson is small in stature, gargantuan in game

1:48 Logging plan unpopular with neighbor of YMCA's Camp Colman

1:13 UW Tacoma students protest Trump's immigration order

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

2:38 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 77-66 loss at No. 7 Arizona

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary