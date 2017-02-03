Recruiting trail continues to stay hot for Sumner football with 2018 class

With the biggest National Signing Day in the Sumner High School football program’s history now in the rearview mirror, there’s one lingering question about what’s in store for coach Keith Ross and his team.
Even with four players signing — Connor Wedington (Stanford), Seth Carnahan (Idaho), Tyason Rainwater (Central Washington) and Chase Skuza (Central Washington) — the recruiting trail isn’t cooling down anytime soon.
“That’s our job as coaches. Our job is to help guide these kids and help them get into college if they’re fortunate enough,” Ross said. “We’ve been so fortunate to have kids come in who bought into the message of getting into the weight room and going to work. And the best players on our team, we’re all going to push them the hardest because it doesn’t stop being hard when you get to college. You have to always want to work for it.”
Next year could bring just as much fanfare to the Spartan football program. Linebacker Ben Wilson recently garnered an All-American status (Maxpreps), and added an offer from Texas Christian University to those he already previously held (Utah, Arizona, Montana State and Hawaii).
“It feels good to be wanted by so many different schools, but I feel it’s my job now to help the next guys get the same thing,” Wilson said. “It’s about working together as a team, and pushing them to go after their dreams of playing college football.”
And Wilson is not alone as one of the most explosive players under Ross’ tenure — Tre Weed has received an offer from BYU in December.
“I’m thankful that I’ve been able to have the offer BYU gave me, and I want to keep working hard to prove that I deserve it,” Weed said. “My focus going forward is trying to help the team win another (4A SPSL) league championship, and show the country that there’s talent here at Sumner.”
After this year, that’s no longer a secret Sumner can keep.
Kevin Manning: 253-256-7042, @herald_kmanning
