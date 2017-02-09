Area athletes celebrate, commit on Signing Day

Many local athletes signed and/or celebrated their commitments to colleges on what was one of the busiest Signing Days in recent memory in the area.
Here is a running list of all the athletes who signed on Feb. 1.
Bonney Lake: Caleb Davis, Eastern Washington University, football; Reilly Nelson, University of Colorado-Mesa, lacrosse; Eleseana Quintenar, Highline College, softball; Jamie Flynn, University of Neveda-Reno, soccer; Jasmine Smith, University of Neveda-Reno, soccer.
Cascade Christian High: Ashlyn Hannus, Johnson and Wales University, soccer; Kierstin Patefield, Northwest University, soccer.
Emerald Ridge: Andrew Boston, Eastern Washington, football; Cody O’Connell, Central Washigton University, football; Marvin Williams, Humboldt University, football; Cole Elery, Benedictine University, football; Kaden Flanagan, Benedictine, football; Mikayla Schwing, Bethesda University, basketball; Sydney Neuman, Blue Mountain CC, volleyball; Brandon Silowka, Pacific University, baseball; James Hook, Centralia CC, baseball; Matthew Benjamin, Edmonds CC, baseball; DeShawn Johnson, Lower Columbia CC, baseball; John Rice, Gray’s Harbor CC, baseball; Jake Roten, Gray’s Harbor CC, baseball; Jacob Hurter, College of Idaho, soccer.
Puyallup: Brooklyn Bartelson, Sam Fraser University, wrestling; Gavin Dunayski, University of Wyoming, football; Sam Ebner, Pacific Lutheran University, soccer; Geneva Thompson, University of Washington, gymnastics; Zack Larson, Lower Columbia CC, baseball; Ryan Teague, Lower Columbia CC, baseball; Tallon Yerbury, Edmonds CC, baseball; Rowan Poppen-Eagan, Hartwick College, swimming; Kennedy Robillard, Pacific Lutheran, softball; Brayan Torres, Marbella United FC, The American College Marbella, Marbella, Spain, soccer.
Sumner: Connor Wedington, Stanford University, football; Seth Carnahan, University of Idaho, football; Chase Skuza, Central Washington University, football; Tyson Rainwater, Central Washington, football; Kaeden Schmidt, Whitworth University, football; Gabe Smith, Everett CC, baseball; Jordan Thompson, University of Gonzaga, soccer.
Kevin Manning: 253-256-7042, @herald_kmanning
