Rogers’ Johnston has knack for bringing in wrestling talent, finishing strong at state meet

It’s been quite the run for Rogers High wrestling coach David Johnston since he took over the program back in 1999, becoming the fifth Rams wrestling coach since 1968.
Johnston joined a legendary family in 1999, following former coaches Lloyd Fruedenstein, Lynn Calkins, Bruce Osborne and Tom Omli — coaches that set the foundation for a young Johnston when he took over 17 years ago.
“They were some great guys. Great teachers,” Johnston said. “They really set this program up where I was able to just come in and establish a program that encouraged wrestlers at all levels to participate.”
For nearly two decades, one thing has become known about Rogers wrestling and Johnston as a coach: A recipe has been established when it comes to getting kids to turn out. So much so that in the 17 years since Johnston took over, Rogers has had 61 state placers with three state champions.
“I think that first one was a little bit of a relief because we had so many guys get there, but to finally have one win it was a relief as a coach,” said Johnson of Joey Palmer’s state championship in 2011.
Since Palmer’s title, Brandon Brenenstahl (2014) and Ty Wilson (2015) both added a state title to Rogers’ list.
At Mat Classic, Rogers has placed in the top ten (Class 4A) 12 times, with fourth-place finish (2003 and 2004) serving as the program’s best team finish.
Over Johnston’s tenure, Rogers has had 19 wrestlers reach the championship round (first/second place), 11 reach the third/fourth placements, 14 reach fifth/sixth placements, and 17 reach the seventh/eighth placement matches.
“I think part of the success we’ve had is the coaches who are dedicated to working with guys and helping them improve,” Johnston said. “That’s a major benefit — that we have had guys here for a long time that have helped create a wrestling identity at the school.”
Only two wrestlers will represent Rogers at this week’s Mat Classic XXIX: Dylan Sanders (182 pounds) and Tre Killings (220).
With assistant coaches like Tony Barager, Justin Rambow and Andrew Cropp, the coach said, it has helped the Rams consistently turn out some of the top numbers come tryouts each season, highlighted by 77 wrestlers who came out this past November.
And that’s not mentioning the three dozen girls who came out for the girls team, which finished second at Regionals over the weekend and will look to surpass the program’s best-ever third-place finish, set eight years ago.
“When you show you will work with them, kids who never wrestled will come out,” he said.
Johnston gave the example of heavyweight Michael Fifita, who never wrestled prior to this year. Fifita, who wrestled at 285 pounds this season, nearly qualified for Mat Classic, but will instead be an alternate.
“I like his story because anyone can do it if you try it,” Johnston said.
It’s a message that Johnston shares with anyone who passes by his classroom during the school hours — and one that always brings out athletes in droves.
One such athlete was his own son, Troy, who now plays baseball for Gonzaga University and recently made the Bulldogs travel squad.
Even though Troy never had a full healthy wrestling season — and despite baseball taking top priority by the end of his high school career — he would admit that because of the time on the mat, he was always prepared for what was ahead of him.
“(Troy) would always tell me when we talked that because of his time wrestling, he’s been able to overcome some of the difficulties he’s experienced in other sports,” Johnston said. “And that’s what we hope to preach as coaches here. We want them to come in and at least be able to learn how to overcome adversity.”
Next year, Johnston’s other son, Jeremy, will move up from the Ballou Junior High ranks and become a Ram when he enters his freshman season, another chance for Johnston to experience time with one of his own children.
“Being able to see Troy everyday was a blessing. I mean, to be able to see him grow into the person he is and where he is going was a blessing,” Johnston said. “Now I get to do that with Jeremy. They’re different athletes as Jeremy is a (football) lineman and wrestler. It’s going to be a different experience for me as a father, and I can’t wait for him (Jeremy) to get that high school experience.”
Ever since Johnston took over the Rogers wrestling program, there has been many highs and a few lows, but no matter how things shook out at the Tacoma Dome, the message was always clear: Enjoy the experience of it all.
“I think that’s the most important thing these guys can take away,” the coach said.
Kevin Manning: 253-256-7042, @herald_kmanning
