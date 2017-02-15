Boston signing with EWU highlights group of 5 Jaguars moving on to next level

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps Pause

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:22 Blacksmithing demonstration at Harbor History Museum

2:10 Life-saving gift of a kidney can come from a complete stranger

1:01 Rescued gulls are released at Tacoma Tideflats

1:49 Mysterious illness killing off sea gulls in Tacoma

1:24 Free hugs after election

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:28 Center or side platforms for Tacoma Link on MLK Jr. Way?