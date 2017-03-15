Dawes sisters bring competitive fire to Rogers High softball team

Jaclyn Ramsey has coached sisters before over her tenure as Rogers High softball coach. In fact, she had a trio of sisters come through the program a few years back.
But never has Ramsey had to deal with a pair of sisters like the Dawes.
Both Taylor, a senior, and sister Gracie, a freshman, add a little different element to the Rams softball team that goes beyond just the sibling rivalry between the two.
“They’re pretty competitive with each other, and it’s been easy for the rest of us to feed off of it,” Kristen Johnson said.
The two are as competitive as they come.
Last week during a practice, it was Gracie’s time in the circle getting herself ready to pitch in a regular-season game in the upcoming weeks.
As the freshman pitcher went through the order, in stepped big sister Taylor — the first time either had squared off as pitcher and hitter.
“When I stepped into the box, I stopped a second and said that it was the first time I faced her as a pitcher,” Taylor said. “We never faced each other in a situation like that.”
Gracie looked strong in the circle, and when she saw her big sister step up, the competitiveness of a pitcher took over for the freshman.
“I wanted to get her out,” Gracie said with a laugh. “I mean, I didn’t want her to get a hit off me.”
A few pitches into the matchup, Taylor roped a shot to second base before being thrown out by the defense.
Both were left with different reactions.
“It was funny after (Taylor) grounded out because Gracie was mad that she allowed her to hit the ball hard to second,” Ramsey said. “I had to tell her she did her job and she used her defense to her advantage. She got the out, but Gracie wasn’t satisfied. I think that because of the sibling rivalry they have developed here.”
“I never had a pair of sisters where one is a senior and one is a freshman. It’s definitely different,” Ramsey added.
And the sibling rivalry has rubbed off on the team as many of the Rams players have taken up the challenge and really competed with the Dawes sisters.
Now can Rogers use the competitiveness built from both Taylor and Gracie when it faces Bonney Lake in a 4A SPSL-3A PCL nonleague battle on Friday at Bonney Lake High.
Kevin Manning: 253-256-7042, @herald_kmanning
