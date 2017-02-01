Molen Orthodontics breaks ground on new office in Sumner

A groundbreaking event was held Saturday for a new Molen Orthodontics office in Sumner.
The office, located at 16209 64th Street E. next to the Gordon Family YMCA, is expected to be finished in August.
Dr. Bruce Molen and his two sons, Dr. Rick Mullen and Dr. Aaron Molen, own Molen Orthodontics, which has been operating for 45 years.
The family-owned business offers braces and Invisalign services to both kids and adults. The business has two other locations in Auburn and Enumclaw and begins seeing children at 7 years old.
“We’ve worked on families for generations,” said Korrina Campbell, who works in the marketing department. “When (clients) think of Molen they think of legacy.”
Sumner city officials, including Mayor Dave Enslow and council members, attended the groundbreaking event along with Molen Orthodontics employees and the Puyallup Sumner Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, visit molenorthodontics.com.
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
