Former Union Bank demolished in Sumner; multi-purpose center next

A former Union Bank building in Sumner was demolished last week to make way for a new city staff parking lot.
In November, the City Council executed an agreement with Pivetta Brothers Construction to demolish two buildings in an amount of $402,220. The bank building was not being used.
“It had some issues, but it was very specifically built for a bank building,” said Carmen Palmer, communications director for the city of Sumner. “It was not a building you could repurpose as anything else.”
The lot, located next to the Sumner Police Department and City Hall, will be paved over to create a new city staff parking lot. The current staff parking lot is across the street near the closed Red Apple Market.
The city is developing a long-term plan for the Red Apple Market space. There are no concrete plans yet, but the demolition project was a step forward, knowing that the market space “won’t remain open space forever,” Palmer said.
The former Union Bank building was used as a bank for years; it was also a Frontier Bank and a Sumner Bank.
Elhi Hill High School, an alternative education program in the Sumner School District, moved into another former Union Bank building in October. That building, while older than the demolished bank, was able to be reused by the program.
Sumner City Council also approved the demolition of a multi-purpose center located next to the Sumner Library.
“That will be next, after they’re done with the (bank),” Palmer said.
The building will be demolished to its foundation and “planted with grass seed to match the surrounded area,” according to the agenda bill. Library services are in a separate building and will not be affected.
