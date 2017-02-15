Pending closure of Sumner High School pool sparks concern from community

0:54 Hiking Green Mountain near Bremerton Pause

2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

4:54 Bulked-up Felix Hernandez arrives at spring training, feels great

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day