In search of new revenue stream, Friends of the Sumner Library to add purses to used book sale

3:46 UW signee Michael Porter Jr a state champion in first year at Nathan Hale Pause

1:32 No. 7 Lincoln girls top West Seattle in 3A quarterfinals

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line