Sumner School District teachers tell stories of emotional and social learning experiences

Sumner School District created a video series called “The Heart of Teaching,” meant to recognize teachers making a difference in students’ lives. Boe Woodbury, second from right, a science teacher at Sumner High School, was one of three featured teachers. Woodbury, connecting with students before a recent class, said forming relationships with individual students was one of the most important priorities in his approach to teaching. Dean J. Koepfler dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com