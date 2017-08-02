Vintage trailer rally, history walk and barbecue coming to Sumner this weekend

In the midst of classic car shows this summer, vintage trailers are also making an appearance this weekend at the Sumner Days festival.
The festival, which is a mash-up of three events, includes a vintage trailer rally, with trailers dating back to the 1950s lining up along Main Street in Sumner.
“People love it,” said Louann Spencer, a member of the Sumner Downtown Promotion Association board. “You just don’t see a lot of them. They’re few and far between.”
Spencer participated in the very first vintage trailer rally last year, tugging along her 1974 Rancho El Rae to show off to passersby.
Spencer bought her trailer four years ago off of Craigslist at the Oregon-California border, and spent a year fixing it up to be her own.
“(Trailer owners) will tweak and put their own special theme on them,” Spencer said. “The theme on mine is camping.”
Spencer painted her trailer with eye-catching red and white stripes to match its interior.
Spencer, who co-owns The Rustic Farmhouse in downtown Sumner, had always thought about getting a trailer of her own.
“I met a friend and she was a customer of my store,” Spencer said. “I found out she had two trailers and I said, ‘Oh my gosh. I’ve thought about that forever. I’ve always wanted one.’”
Spencer’s also a member of Sisters on the Fly, a national outdoor womens group. Some of them come to show off their trailers for the rally.
“It’s fun how everyone’s made theirs their own,” Spencer said.
Spencer will tow her trailer to this weekend’s event from her home in Lake Tapps.
Tours of the trailers will be available between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. A self-guided history walk of downtown Sumner will also be going on during this time.
“You can learn what the buildings were originally used for,” said Suzanne Kipfer, Sumner Downtown Promotion Association president.
A barbecue will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Van Lierop Garden Market, hosted by the Sumner Lions. Live music and a bingo game will commence. Tickets are $15.
“We did this last year and we had people say to us thank you for the community party,” Kipfer said. “It’s such a wonderful thing to hear that people think of it as a community party.”
For more ticketing information, visit promotesumner.com.
