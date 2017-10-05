‘Star Wars’ fans, readers to take over Bonney Lake library on Saturday

Sumner Library Page Bob Taylor was 2 years old in 1977 when he saw “Star Wars.”
He recalled his parents driving him to a local drive-in just for the occasion.
“It left an impression,” said Taylor, a Sumner resident. “Part of it was the excitement with my family.”
Around the same time he saw “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” was also being made into movies. In the late 1970s, many were interested in the idea of space.
“This was about a decade after we’d gone to the moon, so everyone was excited about space,” Taylor said. “‘Star Wars’ came out at the right time.”
This was about a decade after we’d gone to the moon, so everyone was excited about space. ‘Star Wars’ came out at the right time.
Bob Taylor, Pierce County Library page
Growing up, Taylor remembers his father loving science fiction. That love was passed on to him, too.
And now, 40 years later, Taylor is passing on that excitement for “Star Wars” to his children — a 9-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.
Taylor brought his son to the very first showing of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015, and took a trip to Disneyland during the theme park’s “May the Fourth” Star Wars event before the release of “Rogue One.”
“We made a point of making it special for them to have ‘Star Wars’ be a part of their experience,” Taylor said.
And while the movies instantly come to mind for most, “Star Wars” books are in abundance. It was part of the reason why Lucasfilm and its publishing partners launched Star Wars Reads six years ago — an event that celebrates “Star Wars” and literacy during October. Now, more than 2,000 Star Wars Reads events are offered around the world.
This year, the Bonney Lake Pierce County Library decided it wanted to be a part of the celebration after Taylor brought the idea forward. Last year’s event had centered around Harry Potter.
Join Star Wars fans world-wide in the sixth annual Star Wars Reads event at Bonney Lake Pierce County Library Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.! pic.twitter.com/8psoamhUbN— PierceCountyLibrary (@PierceCoLibrary) September 20, 2017
“We wanted to do the same kind of thing but we wanted to do something different,” said Bonney Lake senior librarian Lauren Murphy.
Star Wars Reads fit with the Pierce County Library’s goal to “foster a love of reading throughout our communities and inspire curiosity and imagination.”
“There’s a big literature base,” Murphy said.
“There are books aimed at every stage in the reading process,” Taylor agreed.
And those books are always almost checked out by their patrons. Even Taylor’s personal favorite “Star Wars” character, rebel pilot Wedge Antilles, was a main character in the “Star Wars X-Wing” novels.
“For a lot of people, ‘Star Wars’ faded away for a while after the original trilogy, but it came alive in books,” Taylor said. “People who were hungry for more ‘Star Wars’ had to turn to the books for a while.”
For a lot of people, ‘Star Wars’ faded away for a while after the original trilogy, but it came alive in books. People who were hungry for more ‘Star Wars’ had to turn to the books for a while.
Bob Taylor
The Star Wars Reads event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 7) at the Bonney Lake Library, 18501 90th St E.
Volunteers from Friends of the Bonney Lake Library are helping to provide treats and activities. Those who attend the event can participate in numerous games, create their own lightsaber, find out from a jedi master whether they’re on “the dark or light side” of the Force, run an obstacle course and enter drawings for prizes.
There might even be an appearance from the 501st Legion, an all-volunteer group where members make appearances at events wearing cinematic-quality “Star Wars” costumes.
It certainly won’t be a quiet day in the library.
“We want everyone to come together and share their love for this,” Taylor said. “The fan community accepts anyone else who wants to experience that.”
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
