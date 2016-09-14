Handyman charged with robbing Gig Harbor seniors arraigned

A handyman charged in the theft of $33,000 in jewelry from a Gig Harbor retirement community and his longtime girlfriend were arraigned Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court.
Russell Grover, 33, was charged with four counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and one count of residential burglary. Adrienne Van Arsdale, 33, was charged with one count of trafficking in stolen property. They turned themselves in to sheriff’s deputies Wednesday.
Not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf at arraignment. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $75,000 for Grover, and ordered Van Arsdale released on her own recognizance, under electronic home monitoring.
“They started hearing about the media and the pressure, so they both came and turned themselves in,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Wednesday.
The victims at The Lakes community ranged in age from 75 to 92.
“We’ve recovered what we could,” Troyer said. “We have not recovered anything since we put them into custody.”
Among the items recovered before Grover and Van Arsdale turned themselves in was an engagement ring recovered two weeks before a retirement community couple’s June wedding.
A gold-and-pearl cross from a rosary that came to the United States on one of the last boats through immigration at Ellis Island is still missing, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Prosecutors told The News Tribune that more charges are expected to be filed against Grover and Van Arsdale as more victims come forward.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
