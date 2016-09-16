Bonney Lake police searching for driver who beat up elderly man

Bonney Lake police are searching for a driver who beat up an elderly man on the side of the road last week.
The confrontation took place about 9:40 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 7600 block of Myers Road.
When officers arrived, they found the elderly man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The other man fled after the fight.
Police said both men were driving on state Route 410 from either Sumner or Bonney Lake before heading northbound on Myers Road. They both eventually pulled over and got into a fight, but police have not said why.
The victim was driving a white 2007 Lexus BX 460. The other man is believed to have been driving a silver or white Ford truck with an extended cab.
Anyone with information on the other man’s identity or witnesses who might have seen the two men the evening of the fight are as ask to call the Bonney Lake Police Department at 253-863-2218 or 844-821-8911.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments