Deferred sentence for man arrested in Pierce County prostitution sting

A man arrested during a Pierce County prostitution sting in May won’t have to serve any more time behind bars if he avoids further trouble with the law.
Calvin Peterson, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of second-degree attempted promoting prostitution. He got a one-year deferred sentence, which means the case will be dismissed if he follows the law during that time.
An FBI Task Force had an undercover officer arrange a meeting with an escort at a secret location via Backpage.com, and she agreed to sex in exchange for money. Peterson drove the escort to the meeting, and officers arrested him.
In his plea statement, Peterson wrote that he had not committed the crime, and had decided to plead guilty to take advantage of the plea deal.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments