Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Victor T. Ramirez
Age: 44
Description: 5 feet 10 and 250 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 5400 block of South Fife Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of first-degree child molestation in Clallam County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. Convicted in 1993 of third-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police detectives Paula Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Kyle T. Gebhardt
Age: 25
Description: 6 feet 6 and 280 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. way, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2011 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy. Convicted in 2007 of indecent exposure in Thurston County for exposing himself to a teenage boy, and in 2003 of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call detectives Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Matthew S. Crowder
Age: 54
Description: 6 feet and 210 pounds, red hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 6400 block of South Lawrence Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1995 on two counts of third-degree child rape in King County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl. Convicted in 1988 of first-degree sexual abuse in Butler County, Missouri, for sexually assaulting a young boy.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call detectives Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
