Three arrested for robbery spree in Pierce, Kitsap counties

Authorities have arrested three people who they suspect carried out a string of robberies in Pierce and Kitsap counties earlier this week.
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday it had arrested a 28-year-old woman from Pierce County and two men from Kitsap County, ages 35 and 48, in connection with four robberies over two days.
One of the robberies occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday at the Harvest Time Market on State Route 302, near Wauna, according to a news release.
Authorities said the group of three had previously carried out other robberies in Kitsap County: one Thursday at the Burley Store on Bethel-Burley Road, and another Thursday night at the Hi-Way Market on Bethel Road.
In both incidents, video footage showed a masked man enter the store and point a silver gun at employees.
Robbery @ Burley store. Do U know suspect in video? W/M, Blu Sweatshirt, blk b-ball hat, blk mask, silv gun. Call911 pic.twitter.com/hBtmY6lizo— Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) September 16, 2016
The group returned Friday to rob the Burley Store once again, authorities allege, before heading to Pierce County and holding up the Harvest Time Market.
Using information provided by a witness, deputies were able to track the three suspects to the Clearwater Casino in Suquamish and arrest them, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.
All three suspects were booked into jail for first-degree robbery. Bail was set at $100,000 for the woman and younger male suspect, while the 48-year-old man suspect has a higher bail of $1,000,000.
Each of the suspects is expected to appear in court for the first time Monday, the sheriff’s office said.
