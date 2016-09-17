Police beat: Hounded customers, garage squatters, and a mother battling a grandmother

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police.
Sept. 11: For some reason, the man wouldn’t leave the burger joint customers alone.
The man was a regular, known for causing occasional trouble. He confronted customers and told them they were stealing from him. He threatened to beat them up, though he chose different words.
One customer, weary of the harassment, was ready to fight. Employees calmed him down, and ushered the ranting regular out the door. The manager called police.
Officers drove to an address in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue and spoke to the man, 35, who was sitting on a bus stop bench.
The officer asked if the man knew of any problems at the burger joint. The man shouted that he did nothing wrong, only walked in for a cup of coffee.
Did the man have identification?
Silence, and a stare.
Identification?
The man asked why. The officer said reports described the man’s hostile behavior at the burger joint, adding that he’d been banned from the place before.
The man said he hadn’t been banned and did nothing wrong. He refused again to give his identification.
“What are you gonna do, arrest me?” he asked.
The officer said he might have to if the man refused to identify himself. The man asked why. The officer said he needed to verify information from the report. Again, the man refused.
The officer said the man was under arrest and took a step toward him.
“OK, OK, I’ll give it to you,” the man said. “Step back.”
The officer said that wasn’t going to happen. The man said he wouldn’t give up his ID.
A wrestling match followed, with a second officer joining in. At one point, the man tried to run into the street. More struggling and a stun-gun shot followed.
“OK, OK, I give up,” the man said.
An emergency medical team checked the man’s injuries and cleared him for booking into the Pierce County Jail. Officers booked him on suspicion of obstruction and disorderly conduct.
Sept. 10: The garage was a good place to sleep — until the new owners decided they didn’t want rent-free tenants.
The report started as a trespassing call. A homeowner reported that two people were sleeping in his garage in spite of being told to leave.
Two officers drove to the 2200 block of East 35th Street and spoke to the property owners. The place was part a fresh transaction, purchased the previous day in a foreclosure auction.
One owner said he looked the property over after the buy and found the two people in the detached garage. He told them to leave, and said they refused. He bought a new padlock for the garage door, but it had been cut. The people were still there.
Officers looked the place over and checked the surrounding area. They found a man and a woman matching the description given by the homeowners. The woman, 48, admitted she had been living in the garage for the past three weeks. The man, 54, said he hadn’t, but he added that he and the woman had noticed the new lock on the garage door; he said it was already cut when he saw it.
A records check revealed two active arrest warrants for the man, none for the woman. The officers cuffed them both. They booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on the warrants, and cited the woman for criminal trespassing before releasing her.
Sept. 9: The woman was high on meth, demanding to see her children. Grandma wouldn’t let her in. Both women called police.
Two officers drove to an address in the 2900 block of 62nd Avenue Northeast. They found the woman, 26, standing on the porch and looking through the windows.
One officer spoke to the woman, who said Grandma had recently kicked her out of the house. The woman wanted to take the children. Grandma wouldn’t allow it.
A second officer spoke to Grandma, 56, who said the children, ages 7 and 6, were fine, but their mother was not. She and her fiance were addicts, Grandma said. They lost their jobs and their home, and Grandma took them in, along with the kids.
The father admitted to his drug problem and agreed to go to rehab, Grandma said. The mother wouldn’t.
Taking in the circumstances, the officers decided it was better to let the kids stay with Grandma. They told the woman, who didn’t like the answer. She said she had no place to stay apart from a car.
The officers gave her information about legal help and social services. They told her she needed to leave Grandma’s property. The woman refused. The officers told her she could be arrested for trespassing.
The woman said she didn’t care. She sidestepped the officers and yelled toward the house, calling her children’s names.
The standoff continued for an hour. The woman refused to leave and kept yelling to her children. She said she wouldn’t go and added that as soon as the officers left, she would go right back to the property and take the children.
Seeing no option, officers arrested the woman and booked her into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of obstructing a law enforcement officer.
