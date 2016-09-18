Man shot after firing on Lakewood police, department says

Lakewood police shot a man Sunday evening after an hours-long standoff when he fired at officers with a revolver, department spokesman Chris Lawler said.
The man is undergoing medical treatment and his condition is unknown, Lawler said. Police are not releasing further information about the suspect at this time.
According to Lawler:
Lakewood police came to an apartment complex in the 12600 block of 47th Avenue Southwest about 1 p.m. Sunday to serve a warrant.
The sought man’s grandfather, who rents the apartment, answered the door and said the man was not there, but he stopped by sometimes at night.
The grandfather let police search the apartment, and the man shot at officers when they were inside.
The officers fled without being injured and called for a SWAT team backup.
Negotiations lasted for about four hours while the man barricaded himself in the apartment with his girlfriend.
Hours into the negotiations, the man fired two rounds toward officers, then showed himself with the revolver in his hand and threatened the officers.
The officers fired at the man and hit him.
The man and his girlfriend were eventually taken into custody without incident about 7:30 p.m. after more negotiations.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
