Man shot by police during Lakewood standoff identified as convicted child rapist

A man police shot during an hourslong standoff Sunday in Lakewood was identified Monday as a convicted child rapist wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.
The man, 28-year-old Devin Konecny, was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, which police said are not life-threatening.
Police gave this account of the incident, which began after a tipster told police Konecny had been seen at the Creekside apartment complex in the 12600 block of 47th Avenue Southwest.
Officers found he had three outstanding warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and escape from community custody, so they checked out the address about 11:45 a.m.
Nobody answered the door at first, but officers heard somebody in the back.
“After the officers knocked on the door, our dispatch received a fake 911 call about a robbery to a gas station nearby,” Lt. Chris Lawler said Monday.
Police believe Konecny placed the bogus call to distract officers.
Eventually, Konecny’s grandfather answered the door. He said Konecny sometimes stopped by at night but said he wasn’t there at the time. The grandfather agreed to let police search the apartment.
Konecny allegedly shot at officers inside the home but did not hit anyone. The officers immediately backed out of the apartment and called for backup. They were unable to shoot at Konecny because they couldn’t see him, Lawler said.
A SWAT team was called, and negotiations went on for hours with Konecny, who barricaded himself inside while his girlfriend voluntarily kept him company.
About 6:15 p.m., Konecny again fired toward officers, police said.
“He showed himself with a revolver in his hands and threatened officers,” according to a police statement.
Two SWAT members opened fire, hitting Konecny.
He and his girlfriend were arrested. She was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Konecny was taken to a hospital.
One officer who fired is with Puyallup police. He is 30 years old and has been in law enforcement for six years, more than half of them with Puyallup. The other officer is with Bonney Lake police. He is 27 and has been with the department for 8 1/2 years.
Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
Konecny has previous convictions for child rape, robbery, failure to register as a sex offender, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a witness and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
