Man sentenced on gun charge after acquittal in Lakewood shooting

A man was sentenced Friday in connection with a shooting outside a Lakewood restaurant.
A jury found 28-year-old Derek Niumatalolo not guilty of first-degree assault and guilty of unlawful gun possession Aug. 30.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Frank Cuthbertson sentenced Niumatalolo to two years in prison for the firearm conviction. Convicted as a juvenile of second-degree robbery, he was not allowed to own a gun.
Charging papers accused him of shooting another man in the leg outside a Lakewood restaurant Feb. 6 after their girlfriends argued.
Defense attorney Kent Underwood said Niumatalolo argued at trial that the shooting was in self defense. Asked for comment about the case, Underwood said: “It is good to wait until all the evidence is in before making assessments.”
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
