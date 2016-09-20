Crime

September 20, 2016 6:54 AM

Tacoma police trying to identify bank robber in straw hat and rubber fingertips

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Tacoma police are trying to identify a man who robbed a bank Friday.

The man, who is estimated to be in his late 40s, walked into the Sound Credit Union branch in the 1800 block of North Pearl Street about 12:30 p.m. and handed a note to one of the tellers demanding cash.

The robber placed an unknown amount of money into a small bag and fled.

No one was injured.

He is described as 5-feet-9 and 200 pounds with brown hair. The robber was wearing a straw hat, black frame eyeglasses, a black zippered hoodie, gray T-shirt and brown pants.

Police said he also had rubber covering the tips of his fingers.

Anyone with information on the robber’s identity is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Father of man killed during robbery at Tacoma motel talks about sentences for son's killers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos